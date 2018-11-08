Baseball free agency is underway, with big names like Manny Machado and Bryce Harper expected to cash soon.

Harper's value has been estimated at between $400-$500 million, as his agent as pegged his client's free agent process as "Harper's Bazaar."

Several free agents have been given qualifying offers and signings of pitchers have dominated the landscape as the general manager meetings begin and teams look forward to next month's Winter Meetings.

Here's all of the latest rumors around baseball:

• The Mariners are close to sending catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia to the Rays in exchange for outfielder Mallex Smith. The trade could be finalized within the next day. (Ryan Divish, The Seattle Times)

• The Cardinals are looking to upgrade their lineup with a corner infielder. A prime candidate would be Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. (Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch).

• The agent for Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell is confident he will remain with the team next season. Russell will miss the beginning of the 2019 season as he was suspended for 40 games for violating MLB's domestic violence and abuse policy. (Gordon Wittenmyer, Chicago Sun-Times)

• The New York Mets and Houston Astros are interested in catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandal spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Mets are interested in free agent reliever Andrew Miller. Miller spent the 2018 season with the Cleveland Indians. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Cubs are searching the market for bullpen help, particulary adding a left-handed reliever. (Bruce Levine, 670 The Score)

• Dave Roberts's club option for the 2019 season has been picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the team will continue to try to reach a long-term deal. (Bill Plunkett, Orange County Register).

• Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is set to have surgery on his left shoulder. He is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. (Team annoucement)