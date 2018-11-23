The hot stove is just starting to heat up.

Deals are beginning to trickle in for the non-headliners on the free agent market, while the hunt for starting pitching continues. A slate of teams are interested in Mets SP Noah Syndergaard, while Patrick Corbin remains the big free agent fish in the pitching market.

The top free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are expected to receive some of the biggest contracts in baseball history with a number of teams will to shell out the cash to sign one of the top stars in the league.

REITER: Ranking Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and baseball's top free agents

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• A half-dozen teams are potential suitors for Mets SP Noah Syndergaard. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Cardinals are "maintaining interest" in OF Michael Brantley. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Reds have agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with closer Raisel Iglesias. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Phillies and Braves are interested in trading for Mariners closer Edwin Diaz. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The market for J.A. Happ is robust, with the Yankees, Angels, Phillies and Astros among interested teams. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Marlins may opt to keep J.T. Realmuto, refusing to ship the catcher who won't be a free agent until 2021. (Buster Olney, ESPN)