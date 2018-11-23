MLB Trade Rumors: Astros, Cubs Among 'Half-Dozen' Suitors For Noah Syndergaard

Could the Mets' No. 2 starter be shipped to a contender?

By Michael Shapiro
November 23, 2018

The hot stove is just starting to heat up.

Deals are beginning to trickle in for the non-headliners on the free agent market, while the hunt for starting pitching continues. A slate of teams are interested in Mets SP Noah Syndergaard, while Patrick Corbin remains the big free agent fish in the pitching market. 

The top free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are expected to receive some of the biggest contracts in baseball history with a number of teams will to shell out the cash to sign one of the top stars in the league.

REITERRanking Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and baseball's top free agents

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• A half-dozen teams are potential suitors for Mets SP Noah Syndergaard. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Cardinals are "maintaining interest" in OF Michael Brantley. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Reds have agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with closer Raisel Iglesias. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Phillies and Braves are interested in trading for Mariners closer Edwin Diaz. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The market for J.A. Happ is robust, with the Yankees, Angels, Phillies and Astros among interested teams. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Marlins may opt to keep J.T. Realmuto, refusing to ship the catcher who won't be a free agent until 2021. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)