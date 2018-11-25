MLB Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks 'Seriously Considering' Trading Paul Goldschmidt

Goldschidt hit 33 home runs in 2018, registering 83 RBI. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 25, 2018

Moves are being made as hot stove season continues to heat up. 

The hunt for starting pitchers continues as rumors surrounding superstar free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado quiet a bit for the time being. Teams are willing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements, with Harper and Machado expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Diamondbacks are "intent" on dealing 1B Paul Goldschmidt. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• Yankees SP is drawing trade interest from the Braves, Rangers and Twins. (Nick Cafardo, Boston Globe)

• The Astros are shopping for free-agent outfielders, including A.J. Pollock, Andrew McCutchen and Michael Brantley. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Yankees are interested in free agent reliever Adam Ottavino. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The White Sox, Astros and Rays are interested in DH Nelson Cruz. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Rangers haven't shown interest in re-signing SP Bartolo Colon. (Gary Fraley, Dallas Morning News)

