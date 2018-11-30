The Winter Meetings are less than two weeks away, and it is expected that most of the blockbuster deals will occuring during the week in Las Vegas.

Teams are willing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements, with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason.

While waiting for those sluggers to come off the market, the starting pitching hot stove is heating up. The Yankees struck the biggest blow last week trading for Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton, and could look to add another starter or two to bolster their rotation.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• Cleveland is "much more inclined" to trade Trevor Bauer than Corey Kluber or Carlos Carrasco. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Cubs traded INF Tommy La Stella to the Angels for a player to be named later. (Team announcement)

• The Reds "would love to bring back" SP Matt Harvey in free agency. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Milwaukee will non-tender 2B Jonathan Schoop, making him a free agent (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Astros are targeting a starting catcher, possibly pursuing J.T. Realmuto or Jonathan Lucroy. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Nationals are interested in catcher Yasmani Grandal. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Astros are "showing contuinued interest" in Nathan Eovaldi. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)