MLB Trade Rumors: Indians Likely to Trade Trevor Bauer Before Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco

Get the latest news, notes and trade rumors from MLB's Hot Stove.

By Michael Shapiro
November 30, 2018

The Winter Meetings are less than two weeks away, and it is expected that most of the blockbuster deals will occuring during the week in Las Vegas.

Teams are willing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements, with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason.

While waiting for those sluggers to come off the market, the starting pitching hot stove is heating up. The Yankees struck the biggest blow last week trading for Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton, and could look to add another starter or two to bolster their rotation.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• Cleveland is "much more inclined" to trade Trevor Bauer than Corey Kluber or Carlos Carrasco. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Cubs traded INF Tommy La Stella to the Angels for a player to be named later. (Team announcement)

• The Reds "would love to bring back" SP Matt Harvey in free agency. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Milwaukee will non-tender 2B Jonathan Schoop, making him a free agent (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Astros are targeting a starting catcher, possibly pursuing J.T. Realmuto or Jonathan Lucroy. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Nationals are interested in catcher Yasmani Grandal. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Astros are "showing contuinued interest" in Nathan Eovaldi. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)