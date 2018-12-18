MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Looking to Trade Miguel Andújar

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the MLB offseason heats up.

By Scooby Axson
December 18, 2018

Now that the Winter Meetings are over, teams are continuing make deals to try to improve their teams before catchers and pitchers report to spring training in about two months.

There was no activity with the two biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, and so far the biggest signing of the offseason has gone to pitcher Patrick Corbin, who signed a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals.

Expect a flurry of activity before the end of the year.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Several rival executives believe the Yankees want to trade third baseman Miguel Andújar. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with outfielder Michael Brantley. Brantley hit .309 with 17 homers and 76 RBIs in 2018 with the Cleveland Indians. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic).

• The Astros also have interest in signing designated hitter Nelson Cruz. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto is being coveted by six to eight teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

