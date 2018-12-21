Now that the Winter Meetings are over, teams are continuing to make deals to try to bolster their rosters before catchers and pitchers report to spring training in about two months.

The two biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are still available and so far the biggest signing of the offseason has gone to pitcher Patrick Corbin, who signed a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals.

Expect a flurry of activity before the end of the year.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Yankees 3B Miguel Andujar is on the trade block, "for the right price." (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Astros have been in talks with free agent OF/DH Nelson Cruz (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Mariners are interested in signing LHP Yusei Kikuchi, the top pitcher on the international market (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Mets and Phillies are showing the most trade interest in Rangers SP Mike Minor (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rockies will sign IF Daniel Murphy to a two-year, $24 million deal (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• The Red Sox will wait to see where closer Craig Kimbrel signs before entering the market for a reliever (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Indians "expressed interested" in Reds prospects Nick Senzel and Taylor Trammell during Corey Kluber trade talks (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Phillies are seeking a left-handed reliever, and may sign Zach Britton (Jon Heyman, Fancred)