MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers in Talks for Yankees' Sonny Gray, Phillies Want Dallas Keuchel

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the MLB offseason heats up.

By Emily Caron
December 29, 2018

Christmas Day came and went without any major moves, but the MLB rumor mill is still churning like a well-oiled machine. The offseason's biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, remain on the market and are expected to sign big deals at the beginning of the new year.

As anticipation grows for where those two superstars will land, teams continue to make moves to sign reinforcements and much needed replacements.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Catcher Jonathan Lucroy and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million deal. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• The Brewers are in trade talks with the Yankees for SP Sonny Gray. The Reds were involved earlier this offseason but have faded somewhat. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Phillies are pursuing pitcher Dallas Keuchel but have been unwilling to meet Keuchel's request of a 5-year contract. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Yankees believe they are "still the favorites" to land Manny Machado in free agency. (Pete Caldera, North Jersey Record)

