MLB Trade Rumors: 'Momentum' Building Toward a Bryce Harper Return to Washington

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the MLB offseason heats up.

By Emily Caron
January 09, 2019

The MLB offseason's Hot Stove has completely frozen over the past couple of weeks, but Manny Machado and Bryce Harper continue to stir the pot and the rumor mill will keep churning.

Both superstar free agents are expected to command near record salaries.

Last month's Winter Meetings produced a few signing, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• There is "momentum" building toward a Bryce Harper return to Washington. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Phillies, who are set to meet with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas this week, are also amping up their pursuit of Manny Machado. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski downplayed the chance of Boston retaining pitcher Craig Kimbrel, saying the team has "not anticipated having a large expenditure for a closer." (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Mets are among teams having discussions regarding free-agent second baseman Brian Dozier. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Mets did make an offer to Yasmani Grandal but the official bid is believed to be less than the $60 million first reported. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

