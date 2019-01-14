With a little more than a month before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, the two biggest free agents of this offseason still have yet to sign deals.

The Phillies and White Sox are the Manny Machado frontrunners, while Harper met with the Phillies brass in his hometown of Las Vegas this weekend, and could command a contract worth $300 million.

There are still plenty of quality free agents to be signed, but the freeze on the Hot Stove probably won't thaw until Harper and Machado have inked deals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Manny Machado has an eight-year offer from the White Sox. Machado reportedly received an offer upwards of $250 million. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Phillies are the "clear-cut favorite" to land Bryce Harper after meeting with the free-agent outfielder in Las Vegas. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• No deal is close with Indians pitcher Corey Kluber, as both the Dodgers and Padres have remained in contact with Cleveland. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray has not made any monetary demands of the Oakland Athletics in concerns to him and his baseball future. (Susan Slusse, San Francisco Chronicle)

• Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch says team has not held any extension talks with Paul Goldschmidt, Marcell Ozuna, or Michael Wacha. (Rick Hummel, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• The Rangers are targeting reliever Adam Ottavino and infielders Josh Harrison and Yangervis Solarte. (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News)