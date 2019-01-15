As spring training approaches, the two biggest free agents of the offseason are still on the market.

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper have yet to ink deals, but teams have emerged as frontrunners. For Machado, the White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites, with Chicago reportedly offering him an eight-year contract upward of $250 million. The White Sox have also tried luring Machado by signing players close to him. The Phillies also appear at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar over the weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Until the two stars sign deals, the rumor mill will likely stay quiet. But there is some news on possible retirements and coaching changes to tide fans over until Machado and Harper announce their next destinations.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Machado was the Phillies' top choice at "one time," but it now seems like it's "even or maybe a lean toward Harper." Last week's meeting in Las Vegas between Harper and the Phillies went well. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Phillies are in an "excellent position" to sign Machado or Harper but signing both is "unlikely." After signing one of them, Philadelphia may pursue other free agents like Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel or A.J. Pollock. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Outfielder Curtis Granderson says that he does not plan on retiring yet. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic).

• Bartolo Colon also plans to pitch next season. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Orioles haven’t announced anything official on their new coaching staff, but Doug Brocail is in line to become the team's next pitching coach (Dan Connolly, The Athletic).

• Yasmani Grandal's deal with the Brewers is actually a one-year deal that includes a mutual 2020 option. The deal has a $16 million base and $2.25 million buyout on a $16 million option (Jeff Passan, ESPN)