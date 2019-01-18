MLB Trade Rumors: Angels Close To One-Year Deal With Cody Allen

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the MLB offseason heats up.

By Scooby Axson
January 18, 2019

With spring training report dates less than a month away, the two biggest free agents of the offseason are still on the market.

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper have yet to ink deals, but teams have emerged as frontrunners. For Machado, the White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites, with Chicago reportedly offering him an eight-year contract upward of $250 million.

The White Sox have also tried luring Machado by signing players close to him. The Phillies also appear at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar over the weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Until the two stars sign deals, the Hot Stove will remain cooled.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Free-agent reliever Cody Allen is in talks with the Angels on a one-year contract. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski says the team is unlikely to spend big money to sign a closer. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive.com)

• Cubs owner Tom Ricketts defended the team's lack of offseason moves, only signing utility infielder Daniel Descalso to a two-year, $5-million deal. The team likely will agpproach the $200 million in payroll.

• The Giants are interested in Sonny Gray. Reports suggest that the Athletics and Padres are among the teams are involved, (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

• The Yankees are close to trading Gray, and teams are also asking about Tommy Kahnle and Jonathan Holder. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

