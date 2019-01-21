MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Want To Keep Mookie Betts In Boston

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the MLB offseason heats up.

By Scooby Axson
January 21, 2019

Spring training is rapidly approaching and two of the sport's biggest stars find themselves unsigned.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to sign megadeals, but nothing has come to fruition. There are also some quality pitchers on the market, including reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the Boston Red Sox.

The hot stove has quieted down outside of rumors around the landing spots for both Harper and Machado. While no one knows where they'll wind up, teams have emerged as frontrunners.

The White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites for Machado, while Philadelphia also appears to be at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar last weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies have interest in third baseman Mike Moustakas. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy says the team wants AL MVP Mookie Betts in a Red Sox uniform for life. Betts could be a free agent after the 2020 season. (Ian Browne, MLB.com)

• The White Sox and Dodgers are discussing a deal which could send outfielder Joc Pederson to Chicago. Los Angeles has been discussing Pederson in possible deals. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Cardinals and pitcher Miles Mikolas are interested in a contract extension. Mikolas went 18–4 with a 2.83 ERA last season. (Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• The Reds are among about 10 teams that have shown interest in reliever Shawn Kelley. Kelley spent last season with the Nationals and Athletics. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• The Red Sox are one of the teams that have been in contact with Kelley. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive.com)

• The Cubs have considered trading veteran Ben Zobrist. (Sahadev Sharma, The Athletic)

• The Reds and Yankees have agreed on a trade package involving pitcher Sonny Gray. Cincinnati is "believed" to be sending second baseman prospect Shed Long and a pick to New York in exchange. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message