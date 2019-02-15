As teams report for spring training this week, the thaw on the hot stove that has been prevalent throughout the offseason is still in effect.

The daily watch on what's going to happen to Manny Machado and Bryce Harper has other free agents on standby as they hope to secure deals for the 2019 season.

The San Francisco Giants has shown in interest in Harper, while Machado has been on the radar of Chicago White Sox, who reportedly offered the All-Star a deal worth nearly $250 million and the San Diego Padres, who held a second meeting with him.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• Padres general manager A.J. Preller flew to Miami to meet with Manny Machado and his wife "at some point in the past week." (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• The Rockies hope to secure a long-term deal with Nolan Arenado, but the All-Star third baseman said he won't make an Opening Day a hard deadline for negotiations. Arenado agreed on a one-year, $26 million deal, a record for an arbitration-eligible player. (Thomas Harding, MLB.com)

• Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow says the team had an agreement in place to acquire Harper in a trade last season, but the deal fell through. (Mark Berman, Fox 26)

• Jacob DeGrom says he wants to be part of the New York Mets future, and has already set an Opening Day deadline to complete a contract extension. (Anthony DiComo, MLB.com)

• The Twins agreed to a five-year contract extension with shortstop Jorge Polanco. Polanco gets $25.75 million with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Twins agreed to a five-year contract extension with outfielder Max Kepler. Kepler will receive $35 million, with a sixth year club option worth $10 million. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Giants have interest in infielder Yangervis Solarte. Solarte spent last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. (Alex Palovic, NBC Sports Bay Area)