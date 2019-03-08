MLB Rumors: Will Dallas Keuchel Take the Astros' Short-Term Offer?

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around baseball.

By Jenna West
March 08, 2019

Opening Day is less than one month away, but top free agent pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel remain on the market. The Hot Stove has significantly cooled down since Manny Machado an Bryce Harper inked record-breaking deals recently, but multiple players are still searching for a landing spot this spring.

While teams are looking to figure out their rosters before the month's end, there's plenty of transactions and moves to be made.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Astros offered free-agent catcher Martin Maldonado a two-year deal at the start of the offseason. It's uncertain if he can act on it now after changing agents. (Buster Olney, ESPN) Maldonaldo recently switched from being represented by Scott Boras to Dan Lozano and MVP Sports Group. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Astros offered Dallas Keuchel one-year and two-year deals, which are not in the range he is seeking. His desired terms are unknown. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Pitcher Chris Sale and the Red Sox are "mutually invested" in a potential contract extension. (Alex Speirer, Boston Globe)

• Marlins outfielder Curtis Granderson is expected to be added to Miami's major league roster by March 15. (Craig Mish, Sirius XM)

