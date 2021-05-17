Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Derek Jeter Sells Tampa Mansion Tom Brady Has Been Renting

Author:
Publish date:

TAMPA, Fla. — Former New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer, and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.

The baseball Hall of Famer lived in the home part time until his retirement after the 2014 season. He and his family moved across Florida after he became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017.

Brady has been renting the mansion since April 2020, shortly after the star quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots. He and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, recently purchased land on an exclusive island off Miami to build a home there. Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl title in February.

Jeter bought the property in 2005 for $6.3 million, razed the homes that were there and built the 22,000-square-foot replacement, which has a wine cellar, movie theater and air-conditioned six-car garage.

Smith & Associates Realtor Stephen Gay told the Tampa Bay Times that Brady and Bündchen were accommodating and didn't turn down any requests to get the property "show-ready" for a prospective buyer.

More MLB Coverage:
Verducci: Inside the Devastating Gig Economy of Relief Pitching
Selbe: Pujols Joining Dodgers Is One Last Shot at Proper Exit
Martell: How Posey, Molina Are Hitting Better Than Ever in '21
Apstein: Why the Giants Could Play Spoiler For the NL's Best

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_16088135
Play
Gambling

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

SI Gambling editor Ben Heisler examines the latest futures odds for the 2021 NBA Playoffs and Play-In Tournament.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scores a goal
Soccer

The Premier League GKs Who Have Scored a Goal

Alisson Becker became just the sixth goalkeeper to score in a Premier League match with his heroic header vs. West Brom.

derek-jeter-yanks
MLB

Derek Jeter Sells Tampa Mansion Tom Brady Has Been Renting

Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs.

Roberto-Mancini-Italy-Extension
Soccer

Italy Signs Manager Mancini Through 2026 World Cup

Roberto Mancini has been extended for an additional four years prior to leading the Azzurri into the Euros.

MLB Power Rankings: Chicago White Sox at No. 1
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Biggest Surprise for Each Team

With the 2021 season a quarter of the way through, we highlight the biggest surprise—positive of negative—for each team.

Nets power forward Blake Griffin
Play
Extra Mustard

There Were Some Great Reactions to the NBA Highlight of the Year

Blake Griffin hilariously takes full credit for the NBA play of the year.

USATSI_16071837
Play
Gambling

MLB Bets for Monday, May 17: Double Down on White Sox at Plus-Value

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking shares his two top MLB betting plays for Monday, May 17

Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis celebrate.
Play
Soccer

USWNT Stars Mewis, Lavelle Leave Man City for NWSL Return

After joining Manchester City in August, Sam Mewis returns to the North Carolina Courage while Rose Lavelle heads to OL Reign.