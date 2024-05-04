Watch Ron Washington's Angels Players Mistake His Sayings for Rap Lyrics
On a day when Los Angeles Angels fans were devastated by the news of Mike Trout's knee surgery due to a torn meniscus, there is one thing that will make them smile.
Over the weekend, the team's social media account posted a video of players guessing whether the statements given to them were rap lyrics or quotes from manager Ron Washington.
Here is the video in its entirety:
It's safe to say that Washington could be a rap star in another life but for now, he has to focus on baseball and getting his team through this rough patch that includes losing Trout and Anthony Rendon for significant amounts of time.
Rendon is out with a left hamstring tear and told reporters that he doesn't expect to be back for quite some time.
"I'm definitely not going to be back in the 10-day window," Rendon told reporters. "It's been four years running now. So I was angry for a few days, frustrated, mad, everything you could imagine because the game keeps getting taken away from me, right? I want to win, and I want to be out there. I do everything in my power to stay out there, and it seems like nothing is working."
Trout fought back tears while telling reporters about his injury on Tuesday. He doesn't know when the injury happened or how but he is upset that it happened.
"It's just one of them things, like, my body — I wasn't feeling it hitting, I wasn't feeling it running," Trout said. "It was just sore. I was telling myself, maybe I banged it on something and I didn't realize it. After the game getting treatment, it was really sore. The plan was to see how it felt in the morning. If I woke up and it was sore, get it looked at. That was the plan. Last night was tough for me to sleep. It was aching all night. I texted Frosty (Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad) first thing: I need to get this looked at."
The Angels are off to a 12-20 start and are in last place within the AL West.
