Angels Infielder Remains Without Timetable for Return
Los Angeles Angels infield Michael Stefanic resumed baseball activity about two months ago and has been working out in Arizona, at the team's spring training facility.
Stefanic was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 25 with a left quad strain. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 30.
There is still no timetable for his return.
Stefanic exited the first game of spring training with the injury and hasn't appeared in a game since. He recorded a walk in his only plate appearance.
Stefanic has been with the Halos his entire career. He's a .244 career batter with six RBIs, 30 hits, and 10 runs in 50 games and 123 at-bats.
In Triple-A last year, Stefanic slashed .365/.463/.467 with five home runs and 62 RBIs in 99 games.
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported that Stefanic has been running and taking ground balls in Arizona. However, the Angels don't yet know when he will return.
With the recent rash of injures to Mike Trout and Miguel Sano, the Angels could use all the help they could get.