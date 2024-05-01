Angels Call Up Former Top Prospect, Place Another All-Star on IL
The Los Angeles Angels have made an injury-related roster move ahead of Wednesday afternoon's series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The team has placed infielder Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 28, and selecteed the contract of outfielder Willie Calhoun. To make room on the 40-man roster for Calhoun, right-handed pitcher Zac Kristofak was designated for assignment.
Sanó hasn't played since April 26 when he left the Angels' game early after injuring his knee making a diving stop at third base. Sanó has been dealing with left knee inflammation, and on Wednesday, the Angels finally decided to make an IL move.
The Angels signed Sanó to a minor league deal this offseason, and the former Minnesota Twins All-Star made the Opening Day roster and was slashing .262/.352/.361 with one home run and five RBIs through 21 games this season.
With Sanó out, the Angels are turning to Calhoun, a former top prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization. Calhoun was ranked as high as No. 4 in the Dodgers' farm system in 2017, per MLB Pipeline, and was traded to the Texas Rangers in a trade that brought Yu Darvish to Los Angeles.
Calhoun has never fully been able to put it together at the MLB level. His best seeason came in 2019, when he slashed .269/.323/.524 with 21 home runs and 48 RBIs in 83 games. However, he hasn't played more than 75 games in a season since then.
In 2023, Calhoun was with the New York Yankees for 44 games, where he slashed .239/.309/.403 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.
The 29-year-old has primarily played left field or designated hitter at the MLB level.
This moves come one day after the Angels lost Mike Trout for the foreseeable future with a torn meniscus. The Angels signed veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar to replace him.