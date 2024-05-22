Angels Notes: Mental Health, Historic Home Runs, and Another Kevin Pillar Milestone
Coming off a tough-luck, 10-inning loss to the Astros at Minute Maid Park Tuesday night, the Angels look to win their second consecutive series — and their third straight on the road — in the rubber match Wednesday in Houston.
Here are the latest headlines you might have missed:
Angel Prospect Discusses Mental Health
A young hopeful on the Angels' roster courageously addressed his struggles with mental health, just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month in May. His candidness on social media offers a beacon of hope and highlights the significance of mental well-being within professional sports. Read about his journey and message here.
Angels' All-Star Slugger Poised for Comeback
Miguel Sanó, an all-star powerhouse for the Angels, is reportedly nearing a return to the diamond, according to manager Ron Washington. This is eagerly awaited news for fans and teammates alike. Find out more about his recovery progress here.
Milestone Achievement: 1,000th Hit for Angels' Outfielder
An Angels veteran outfielder has recently celebrated a significant milestone in his career—securing his 1,000th hit. Kevin Pillar's latest milestone stands as a testament to his late-career resurgence and surprising, pivotal role as Mike Trout's replacement. Dive into the details of this landmark achievement here.
Historic Power: Angels Make MLB History
A remarkable game Monday saw four of the Angels’ young stars hit home runs, making MLB history. The power-packed performances from the quartet aged 22 to 25 was a glimpse of their bright future and potential. Uncover more about this historic feat here.