Angels Notes: Mental Health, Historic Home Runs, and Another Kevin Pillar Milestone

J.P. Hoornstra

May 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) is out at second baseman as Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Guillorme (15) throws to first base during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Coming off a tough-luck, 10-inning loss to the Astros at Minute Maid Park Tuesday night, the Angels look to win their second consecutive series — and their third straight on the road — in the rubber match Wednesday in Houston.

Angel Prospect Discusses Mental Health

A young hopeful on the Angels' roster courageously addressed his struggles with mental health, just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month in May. His candidness on social media offers a beacon of hope and highlights the significance of mental well-being within professional sports. Read about his journey and message here.

Angels' All-Star Slugger Poised for Comeback

Miguel Sanó, an all-star powerhouse for the Angels, is reportedly nearing a return to the diamond, according to manager Ron Washington. This is eagerly awaited news for fans and teammates alike. Find out more about his recovery progress here.

Milestone Achievement: 1,000th Hit for Angels' Outfielder

An Angels veteran outfielder has recently celebrated a significant milestone in his career—securing his 1,000th hit. Kevin Pillar's latest milestone stands as a testament to his late-career resurgence and surprising, pivotal role as Mike Trout's replacement. Dive into the details of this landmark achievement here.

Historic Power: Angels Make MLB History

A remarkable game Monday saw four of the Angels’ young stars hit home runs, making MLB history. The power-packed performances from the quartet aged 22 to 25 was a glimpse of their bright future and potential. Uncover more about this historic feat here.

