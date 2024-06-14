Halos Today

Angels Notes: Updates on Angels Trade Rumors, Rehab Assignments, and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 13, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning (47) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Griffin Canning rebounded from another poor first inning, but the Angels were crushed by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, losing the series finale 11-1.

Angels' Trade Assets Come Into Focus

With the trade deadline looming, the Angels might be considering a strategic shift. As the team stands outside the playoff contention, owner Arte Moreno might opt to offload some key assets, potentially including one of the team’s top starting pitchers.

Speculation Over a Potential Mike Trout Trade

A San Francisco columnist has made a strong pitch for the Giants to trade for Angels' star Mike Trout, suggesting only a handful of teams have the resources to propose a worthy trade for such a generational talent. Does Trout still have enough value to make a trade worth it for both parties — and would he waive his no-trade clause?

Angels Starter Ramps Up Minor League Rehab Assignment

In preparation for his return to the major leagues, right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman has embarked on a rehab assignment with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas.

