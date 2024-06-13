Angels Star Among Best Starting Pitchers Expected to Be Available at Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels are outside of the playoff picture and with the trade deadline around the corner, owner Arte Moreno should be ready to start selling. He has a few players who have piqued some interest from other teams, starting with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson.
Anderson is the leading pitcher in the Angels' rotation and has been a standout performer despite the team's struggles. His impressive start to the 2024 season includes a 5-6 record, a 2.63 ERA, and 50 strikeouts over 82 innings pitched in 13 starts.
His stats are solid considering the struggles of the team around him and several baseball insiders like Jim Bowden of The Athletic and Jon Heyman of the New York Post believe that Anderson will be traded before the deadline strikes.
Heyman wrote, "Tyler Anderson, Angels: Believe it or not, his 3.3 WAR leads all pitchers. Taylor Ward and Carlos Estevez also could go. Chances to be dealt: Good."
The journeyman has logged a 55-55 record with a 4.21 ERA, 852-to-318 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a .253 batting average against, and a 1.27 WHIP throughout nine seasons pitched in the league with six different clubs.
Waiving the white flag early on this season wouldn't be the worst move for this squad. Their farm system is in shambles and could be rebuilt with a few good deadline deals, starting with Anderson.