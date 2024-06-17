Angels Scratch Jose Soriano: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
In a last-minute surprise, the Angels scratched right-hander Jose Soriano from his scheduled start against the Milwuakee Brewers on Monday in Anaheim with abdominal pain. Zach Plesac, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day, will start instead.
It will be Plesac's first start as an Angel, and his first start in the major leagues for any team since he pitched for the Cleveland Guardians in 2023.
Earlier Monday, the Angels also reinstated infielder Brandon Drury, who had been sidelined with a left hamstring strain, causing him to miss 34 games. During a six-game rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake, Drury demonstrated readiness for a comeback, which could bolster the Angels' batting lineup.
In corresponding moves, the Angels have designated left-handed pitcher José Suarez and infielder Cole Tucker for assignment, streamlining the roster to accommodate returns and new additions.
Plesac posted a 3-7 record and 5.42 ERA (74.2 IP - 45 ER) in 13 starts for Triple-A Salt Lake this season. He has three quality starts in last five outings for Bees, and has completed at least six innings in last five starts.
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +114 / Brewers -135
• Over/under: 8
Predictions
Starting pitching will play a critical role in this matchup. The Brewers' Carlos Rodriguez (0-1, 4.91 ERA) will make his first career start against the Angels, while Plesac's performance is really anyone's guess. If his last two outings at Salt Lake City were any indication of what he can do against major league pitching, Plesac should at least be able to eat innings for an Angels team that suddenly needs them due to Soriano's injury.
More
• Kevin Pillar, batting an impressive .340 with 25 RBIs through his first 31 games, continues to make a significant impact for the Angels.
• Luis Rengifo (wrist) isn't in the starting lineup but his prowess on the bases (third in the American League with 18 stolen bases) makes him a stolen base threat off the bench.
