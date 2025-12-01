Angels' Luis Rengifo Predicted to Leave for AL West Rival

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts free agent Luis Rengifo to sign with the Athletics this offseason.

Rengifo is a first-time free agent, having spent all seven of his MLB seasons with the Halos. The infielder struggled in 2025 after a solid run of seasons, and the Angels are unlikely to re-sign him this winter.

He batted .238 last season, his worst since 2021, and had a .622 OPS, also his worst in that time frame. From 2022-24, Rengifo had a .754 OPS through 331 games, and managed a respectable .273 batting average.

The Athletics have a need for a third baseman, having tried numerous options from their farm system in 2025, and could look towards the veteran in the offseason to meet their needs.

"A year after signing Gio Urshela and Luis Urías to bargain deals, they will again be in the market for a low-cost infielder with some versatility, and Luis Rengifo fits the bill," Reuter wrote. "Otherwise, Max Muncy, Darell Hernaiz and Brett Harris are the top in-house options at third base."

The A's may also not avoid Rengifo, though, as he their veteran infield signings didn't pan out how they would have liked last season. They DFA'd both Urshela and Urias before the end of the season and largely relied on their youth, so they could look to do the same again.

What Should the Angels Do at Third Base?

Both Rengifo and one-year signing Yoan Moncada are free agents this offseason, leaving the Angels with limited options at the hot corner. Anthony Rendon is also set to retire following a disastrous six seasons with the Angels.

They have two potential third basemen on the 40-man roster as of now in Denzer Guzman and Oswald Peraza, but will likely pursue a more consistent and proven option at third base through free agency.

The Halos have already begun making moves in the winter, receiving starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Taylor Ward, and will likely continue to be active to meet their needs at third base.

The Angels are in the midst of an 11-year postseason drought, and will look to improve their squad enough to get a winning season under their belt in 2026.

