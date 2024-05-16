Angels All-Star Slugger Expects to Return From Injury Within The Week
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sanó is nearing a return to action.
Sanó spoke to reporters on Wednesday, and said he's heading to the spring training complex in Arizona for a few days to face live pitching. Then, he'll head out for a rehab assignment, and thinks he'll be able to be activated during the upcoming road trip.
The Angels hit the road on Friday for a six-game trip in Texas against the Rangers and Houston against the Astros. If Sanó believes he'll be able to return on the road trip, then he should be back before next Wednesday's series finale against the Astros.
The 31-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Angels this offseason, but ended up making the Opening Day roster after not playing in MLB since 2022. The one-time All-Star was slashing .262/.352/.361 in 21 games, and had one home run and five runs batted in.
Sanó dropped a ton of weight over the last year which helped him make a return to MLB. The slugger began his career back in 2015 with the Minnesota Twins, and was an All-Star in 2017 when he hit 28 home runs and drove in 77 runs batted in.
As recent as 2021, Sanó hit 30 home runs while driving in 75 RBIs for the Twins. The Angels were hoping to unlock some of that potential, and early in the year, it appeared they were doing just that.
Unfortunately, Sanó had left knee inflammation, and was placed on the injured list. He appears to be making progress, though, and looks on track to return to the Angels sooner rather than later.
The Angels are 15-28 on the year. They're getting set for the series finale against the St. Loius Cardinals on Wednesday night before an off-day on Thursday.
