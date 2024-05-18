Angels News: Big Injury Update on 4 Key Halos
The Los Angeles Angels provided an update on four key Halo players. Angels beat reporter for MLB.com Rhett Bollinger shared the update via Twitter/X.
The latest update on Miguel Sanó, Michael Stefanic, Ehire Adrianza, and Sam Bachman is all positive. Each player is making significant progress in their respective areas, which is great news for the team and their fans.
Bachman threw live batting practice on Friday. He began throwing off a mound on May 7, and Friday's session marked another significant step in his recovery from offseason surgery. It is likely the 24-year-old will require a long rehab assignment before the Halos work him back into the rotation this season. At the moment, there is no date on when he will start his rehab assignment.
Sanó took grounders on Friday and is expected to return from injury within the week. The hope is for Sanó to rerun by next Wednesday for the series finale against their division rivals, the Houston Astros. The 31-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Halos in the offseason. Sanó's knee inflammation has kept him out for some time, but all signs point to him being back on track to return to the diamond.
Adrianza received an injection in his back. The injection is to relieve his back spasm that caused him to land on the 10-dau injured list on May 9. His time on the batter's box before Adrianza's IL stint was underwhelming, as he went 5-for-26 with one home run and two RBIs in eight games.
Stefanic will play in five innings at third base on Saturday. He's been on the mend since February and has reached the final stage of his recovery program. There is no rush for Stefanic to return, as the Halos will slowly bring him back to where he was pre-quadricep injury. The 28-year-old will stick around in Arizona for a few games before continuing his rehab stint in one of the Angels' higher minor league affiliates.
The Halos are getting healthy after a tough stretch of injuries thus far.