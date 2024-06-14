Halos Today

Angels vs Diamondbacks on June 13: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More

Noah Camras

Jun 12, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) turns a double play on Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Angels, fresh off one of their best wins of the season, will look to take the series on Thursday night in the rubber match against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Angels, coming in at 26-41, have been just a little bit worse than the underperforming Diamondbacks, at 32-36.

A series win would go a long way for both teams, giving Thursday's game all the makings of a good one.

How to Watch Angels vs. Diamondbacks

The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1. It will also be on local radio and television stations.

Betting Odds for Angels vs. Diamondbacks

Lineups for Angels vs. Diamondbacks

Prediction for Angels vs. Diamondbacks

Griffing Canning (2-6, 4.65 ERA) is taking the mound for the Angels against Brandon Pfaadt (2-5, 4.60 ERA). Neither pitcher has been great this year, so expect another impressive offensive display on Thursday night.

In the end, though, it will be the Diamondbacks taking care of business and getting a much-needed series win heading into two series against teams below .500. As for the Angels, they head to San Francisco for a three-game series with the Giants.

