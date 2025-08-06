SI

Diamondbacks Player Blasts Record-Setting Home Run Off of Mason Miller Fireball

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made some speedy history on Tuesday night.

Tim Capurso

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s clutch home run also made some unique history.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s clutch home run also made some unique history. / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. enjoyed a productive night despite the Arizona Diamondbacks' 10-5 loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. Gurriel helped the Diamondbacks jump out to a lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, then later tied the game with a clutch, two-run shot off of Padres flamethrowing closer Mason Miller in the bottom of the eighth inning.

But Gurriel's homer was more than just clutch.

It was historic. The round-tripper came off of a 103.9 mph fastball from Miller, making it the fastest pitch homered on in the pitch-tracking era, which dates back to 2008.

Miller, who has thrown the fastest pitch in MLB this season, spared no velocity in the at-bat with Gurriel, as the Padres reliever hurled two other pitches clocked at 103 mph or higher, both of which were fouled off by an on-time Gurriel.

The Diamondbacks outfielder's unique homer ended up being a footnote after the Padres put up a five-spot in the top of the 11th inning, leading to their eventual victory and Arizona's loss.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB