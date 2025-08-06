Diamondbacks Player Blasts Record-Setting Home Run Off of Mason Miller Fireball
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. enjoyed a productive night despite the Arizona Diamondbacks' 10-5 loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. Gurriel helped the Diamondbacks jump out to a lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, then later tied the game with a clutch, two-run shot off of Padres flamethrowing closer Mason Miller in the bottom of the eighth inning.
But Gurriel's homer was more than just clutch.
It was historic. The round-tripper came off of a 103.9 mph fastball from Miller, making it the fastest pitch homered on in the pitch-tracking era, which dates back to 2008.
Miller, who has thrown the fastest pitch in MLB this season, spared no velocity in the at-bat with Gurriel, as the Padres reliever hurled two other pitches clocked at 103 mph or higher, both of which were fouled off by an on-time Gurriel.
The Diamondbacks outfielder's unique homer ended up being a footnote after the Padres put up a five-spot in the top of the 11th inning, leading to their eventual victory and Arizona's loss.