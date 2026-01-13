Diamondbacks World Series Odds Following Nolan Arenado Trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks sold off a few pieces at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, but they’re loading up for the upcoming 2026 season.

News broke on Tuesday afternoon that the Diamondbacks are trading for third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Diamondbacks have completed a trade for 3b Nolan Arenado with St. Louis. Arizona sends Jack Martinez to the Cardinals. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 13, 2026

The Cardinals received minor-league righthander Jack Martinez, who was selected in the eighth round of the 2025 MLB Draft, as well as cash in the deal for Arenado.

Arenado’s toward the end of a long contract. He’s owed $42 million over the next two seasons, but the Diamondbacks won’t be on the hook for most of that. They’ll pay $5 million this season and $6 million next year.

The 34-year-old third baseman is coming off a down year in St. Louis. He batted just .237 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI in 107 games. That average was the lowest of his career, along with a career-worst .289 on-base percentage and .377 slugging percentage.

Although Arenado wasn’t what he once was, the third baseman should provide a boost at the hot corner in Arizona after they traded Eugenio Suarez last year. He’ll likely hit in the middle of the order, joining a lineup with Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll.

At the start of the offseason, the Diamondbacks odds to win the World Series were toward the bottom half of the league at +5000.

Despite the addition of Arenado, Arizona’s other offseason moves have caused the oddsmakers to make the Diamondback’s odds even longer.

At DraftKings, the Diamondbacks World Series odds are +6500 as of Tuesday afternoon. Those odds rank 20th in the league, right between fellow NL West rival San Francisco Giants (+5500) and the Tampa Bay Rays (+7500).

Perhaps this move triggers a domino effect in Arizona. Otherwise, they still look like longshots to win the World Series in 2026.

