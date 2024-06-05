Angels vs Padres: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Game 2
The Angels have shown resilience against new pitchers recently. Their history of scoring against hurlers making their MLB debuts will be tested tonight against San Diego's Adam Mazur, who was officially summoned from Triple-A before the game.
The Halos have won each of their last four games against a starting pitcher making his MLB Debut, and scored eight runs off each of the last two starters to debut against the Halos (Oakland’s Luis Medina and Shintaro Fujinami in 2023).
Here's what else you need to know about Game 2 of the three-game series between the Angels and San Diego Padres:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
• Streaming: MLB.tv
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres: +160 / Angels -192
• Over/Under: 8.5
Predictions
The Padres have shown up against teams below .500, and could carry that tenacity into a matchup against Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. The left-hander's season has been rocky (2-8, 5.34 ERA), and whether he'll rise to the occasion against the Padres is key. Mazur's debut adds an element of unpredictability, but if the Padres' firepower shows up, they may have an easy time with Sandoval. Predicting a close one here, but the Padres might just edge it with their robust recent play against American League teams.
More
• Sandoval has an outstanding 1.13 ERA in his career against the Padres.
• In just 22 games with the Angels, outfielder Kevin Pillar boasts a .384 average with 21 RBIs, marking one of the best starts in franchise history.
• Angels pitcher Hunter Strickland has not allowed an earned run in 19 of his last 20 games, with just eight hits allowed in that span (19.2 IP). He also has stranded all 10 of his inherited runners this season.
• Right-hander Adam Cimber is unscored upon in 19 of 24 outings this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.