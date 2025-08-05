Padres vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
The San Diego Padres were one of the biggest buyers at the trade deadline, and now they have a chance to not only make the playoffs but win the NL West. The Padres are just three games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of Tuesday's action.
Tonight, they'll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks as they try to bounce back from a loss in Monday night's series opener. It's time to dive into the odds and my best bets for this divisional showdown.
Padres vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+118)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Padres -134
- Diamondbacks +114
Total
- Over 9 (-102)
- Under 9 (-120)
Padres vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Yu Darvish, RHP (1-3, 6.46 ERA)
- Arizona: Ryne Nelson, RHP (6-3, 3.20 ERA)
Padres vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 5
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): Padres Television Network, Presented by UC San Diego Health, Dbacks.TV, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Padres Record: 62-51
- Diamondbacks Record: 54-59
Padres vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yu Darvish OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-110) via DraftKings
I'm banking on Yu Darvish's last start, where he struck out seven batters en route to seven scoreless innings against the Mets. If he can carry that momentum into this start, the OVER on his strikeout total of just 4.5 is going to be a great look. Let's bet exactly that tonight.
Padres vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
As I wrote above, I'm going to believe in Darvish tonight. He needed some time to find his pitch this season after not getting a start until July. Now, he's fresh off his best start of the season, and his 4.08 FIP indicates we're going to see some positive regression compared to his 6.46 ERA.
The Diamondbacks were leaning on their strong offense for the majority of the season, but they now rank just 20th in the Majors in OPS since the All-Star Break. Even if Ryne Nelson can put together a strong start, the Diamondbacks will eventually have to turn to their bullpen, which ranks 26th in bullpen ERA at 4.82.
Meanwhile, the Padres have the best bullpen ERA in the Majors at 3.03.
I'll back the Padres as home favorites to bounce back with a win tonight.
Pick: Padres -134 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
