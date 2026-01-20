Angels Future Payroll Tracker - Huge Drops In Payroll Are Coming

Last week we examined the Angels 2026 payroll and determined it is about $80 million less than it was in 2025. The days of Arte being flush with local TV money and spending big on long term deals appear to be in the rear view mirror. However, even being second fiddle in the nation's second largest TV market while drawing north of 2.5 million paid attendees should add up to a competitive payroll.

For most of Arte Moreno's tenure, the Angels have spent and spent pretty aggressively. There's obviously a huge difference between spending aggressively and spending wisely as the Angels and their fans can attest. Spending has not resulted in winning and in recent years the Angels have avoided long term and expensive mistakes.

Since the Rendon signing, the two longest contracts handed out by the Angels have been 3 year deals Two were for starting pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Tyler Anderson. The Anderson deal has lapsed and Kikuchi is in year 2 of his deal. The latter is an ill fated $33 million deal for reliever Robert Stephenson who is in the final year of his deal but comes with a very inexpensive option for 2027.

Angels payroll is dropping in 2026 and drops much further in 2027.

According to Spotrac, the Angels actual cash outlay for 2026 payroll as of this writing is about $144 million, which ranks 18th in MLB. Last year the team spent over $230 million in actual on payroll, meaning about $86 million has come off the books thus far.

Now let's take a look at 2027.

Angels 2027 Payroll | https://www.spotrac.com/mlb/los-angeles-angels/overview/_/year/2027

Yes, that is $59 million in guaranteed contracts. It could be as little as $56.5 million if Stephenson's option is not picked up. Those are only guaranteed contracts and the Angels could have a fairly notable arbitration class if Reid Detmers, Zach Neto, Jose Soriano, and Jo Adell both play up to expectations and are still on the roster.

In 2026 the entire arbitration class will make a hair under $18 million. Even if they each double their earnings for 2027, that only leaves the Angels with a payroll of $95 million. Granted, they also have a ton of holes to fill and not enough minor league talent to fill it so money will need to be spent.

And then there is one.

Franchise stalwart Mike Trout is the only long term contract on the books as of now. Following the 2027 season, if there is one, he is the only Angel guaranteed money for 2028. That's it. No options, no extensions, nobody else is guaranteed a dime by the Angels following the 2027 season.

These numbers are omitting an obvious outlay in Anthony Rendon. Originally schedule to make $38 million this season, he will instead be paid out over 5 years. So for actual cash flow, we should add about $7.7 million to each of these figures.

When will the Angels spend again?

The answer to that is unclear. As of now the team appears to lack direction, neither spending to compete in the near term nor completing trades to help in the long term. I doubt anything major happens until the Angels secure a new local television deal.

Whether the next spending spree happens under Arte Moreno's ownership or a new ownership group is an interesting question. The payroll is one of many facets of the organization that seem to be ideal for a sale of the team. Or it is another sign of an owner who has made big mistakes in the past and is hoping not to repeat them.