Former Angels All-Star Drawing Interest From At Least 6 Teams: Report
Make that six teams interested in former Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez, according to baseball insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Heyman took to social media last week reporting that the Toronto Blue Jay are among the teams interested in the All-Star.
MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi confirmed Heyman's information during an appearance on Hot Stove.
"The Jays are going to get someone," Morosi said. "They've been involved in so many pursuits... at some point in time they'll line up on a valuable player."
The Chicago Cubs have also reportedly been interested in signing Estevez, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
Bowden actually predicts that Estevez will be playing at Wrigley when the 2025 season begins, but he will have to wait to sign until after Tanner Scott lands somewhere.
"Like (Kirby) Yates, Estévez probably has to wait until Scott signs before he can find his next team," Bowden wrote. "I think the Cubs, who need to build up their bullpen, are the best fit for him. They could use the strike-throwing power righty in high-leverage spots late in games. Teams such as the Blue Jays, Rangers, Red Sox and Giants also make sense for Estevez, who logged 26 saves between the Phillies and Angels last year."
The right-hander was traded to Philadelphia at the deadline, where he was considered one of the top relievers moved that season.
In the first half of 2024, he was widely regarded as one of the best in the bullpen. It wouldn’t be fair to say he fell short of expectations; if anything, Estevez delivered exactly what was expected, posting a solid 2.57 ERA and a 161 ERA+.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted a third landing spot for Estevez – the Texas Rangers.
"After finally getting out of Colorado, Carlos Estevez broke out in a big way in 2023. He was an All-Star for the Angels... And though he (and the Halos as a whole) imploded in August and September, he was back in a big way in 2024 with a 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 26 saves between Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
"All told, his 57 saves over the past two seasons are good for ninth-best in the majors. Add a "sub-3.25 ERA" qualifier, and only Emmanuel Clase, Josh Hader, Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Helsley logged more saves than Estéevez."
Regardless of where Estevez goes, he will bring consistency to the bullpen which makes him a solid addition.