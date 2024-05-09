Former Angels Pitcher Signs With AL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Angels reliever Kyle Barraclough agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on Monday. He was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
The soon-to-be 34-year-old has pitched in parts of nine major league seasons with the Miami Marlins, the Washington Nationals, the San Francisco Giants, the Minnesota Twins, the Angels, and the Boston Red Sox.
He was a quality high-leverage reliever for a couple of years at the beginning of his career with the Marlins but has had trouble staying in the big leagues since the 2019 season which was split between the Nationals and the Giants.
He has only had brief stints in the major leagues over the past three seasons appearing in 10 games with the Twins, eight games with the Angels, and three games with the Red Sox. Last season in Boston, he walked six and hit four batters in 7.2 innings while allowing 11 earned runs.
Barraclough had far more success in Triple-A going 8-1 with a 3.65 ERA and starting 13 of his 14 appearances. He hasn’t been known as a starter, coming out of the bullpen for all 291 outings of his big league career.
He was selected in the seventh round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals and made his big league debut on Aug. 7, 2015, with the Marlins.