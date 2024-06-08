Summary for Angels vs Astros: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Opener
The Angels made a statement by securing their first home series sweep of 2024 against the San Diego Padres, turning what started as a rocky season into a reason for optimism heading into a big weekend series against the Houston Astros.
The Angels (24-38) can't catch the Astros (28-35) in the standings this weekend, but they can show the home crowd that the momentum they built against the Padres is no fluke by beating a hated division rival.
The Angels will give the ball to Griffin Canning (2-6, 4.69 ERA) in the opener. The right-hander is looking to improve on his 3.26 ERA in his last nine starts.
Here's what else you need to know about the Friday night game:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +136 / Astros -162
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Angels, riding a wave of recent success, could very well continue their hot streak at home, especially with the Astros experiencing some inconsistencies on the field. Both starting pitchers have shown they can hold their own, but Griffin Canning’s recent outings suggest the Angels might have the edge in keeping the game tight. The prediction leans toward a close contest, with a slight edge to the Angels.
More
• With a .368 batting average, 21 RBI through his first 23 games, and a recent career milestone achieved with 1,000 hits and 500 runs, Kevin Pillar has been a bright spot in the Angels' lineup.
• Angels outfielder Jo Adell is one of seven MLB players with 11+ home runs and 8+ stolen bases this season.
• The Angels lead the season series against the Astros, 2 games to 1, having won a series at Houston's Minute Maid Park for the first time since 2022.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.