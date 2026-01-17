Angels Add Highly Rated International Prospects

Angels GM Perry Minasian wasted no time in signing some of the international market's highest rated prospects this week. Armed with a $6,679,000 allotment, the team set out and landed highly rated players at multiple positions.

International prospects can sign at the age of 16 so these kids are a long ways away from the big leagues. But this addition of talented kids along with some very intriguing high school pitchers drafted in the 2025 draft gives the Angels a huge boost to their lower level farm system.

Jeyson Horton is the big prize.

The big highlight is Jeyson Horton. Once thought to be on his way to the Bronx, Horton ultimately signed with the Angels for $2 million. Rated the #9 overall prospect in the class he's a lefty with a line drive approach and very quick reflexes. Horton profiles as a top of the order hitter who will spray doubles but kee the ball in the yard.

Jeyson is only 5 foot 9 but he doesn't turn 17 for another month. Perhaps there's some growth ahead of him but he projects to stay at shortstop and was the Angels priorty signing.

Angels have signed Dominican shortstop Yeison Horton for $2M; plus plus athlete who plays with high energy, projects to hit at top of order and stick at shortstop, priority signee for LAA (video: IG/latamprospectos) pic.twitter.com/AIhS6dkDa8 — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) January 15, 2026

The Angels also added a top rated pitcher named Kendri Fana.

Angels have signed Dominican RHP Kendri Faña for $500K, sixth largest bonus for pitcher in class, tall/athletic strike thrower has all the makings of a future rotation armpic.twitter.com/y1TuRFJB5W pic.twitter.com/WDrUMFPAvw — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) January 15, 2026

If I link Taylor Blake Ward a lot it is because he is phenomenal at covering scouts. He also includes video with each post so you can see the players move.

In this case, you are seeing a very clean and repeatable delivery. Fana's fastball currently sits a hair below 90 and touches 92. He has decent command of three pitches with his slider being his best secondary pitch. His changeup is a work in progress and coaches may change his pitch repetoire as he progresses through the minors. For now, the 17 year old looks to follow his countryman Jose Soriano's path to the big league rotation.

The Angels also added talent on the grass.

So the #Angels have 3 top 50 int’l prospects via Pipeline and also Carlos Castillo(video below) who is expected to get a pretty good signing bonus.



Pretty solid class on paper. Tip the cap to Brian Parker and staff for what they’ve done since he’s joined the org https://t.co/a376uB7iOW — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) October 2, 2025

Carlos Castillo is a 6 foot 1 outfielder with a left handed swing that is smooth and generates consistent contact. He covers plenty of ground in center field and is projected to stay there as he moves up the ladder. The Angels are hoping to develop a little more power as his frame fills out. the speed that helps him on the grass helps on the basepaths as well. His ceiling is a high OBP contact hitter who swipes bags and plays above average defense.

Angels are favored to sign Dominican outfielder Anderson Rodríguez Jr. at the outset of the 2026 int'l signing period -- Halos are big on the power projection from the left side; Anderson is the son of former big-league All-Star, Henry Rodríguez pic.twitter.com/pVh0HVnvEx — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) December 20, 2025

It never hurts to have good bloodlines. It seems like sons of former MLB players are everywhere in MLB these days. In this case, the Angels signed Henry Rodriguez's son for $625,000.

Another left handed hitting outfielder, Rodriguez profiles as a power bat. He's a big kid at 6 foot 2 and his powerful hip rotation generates a ton of power. Defensively he'll probably follow his dad's footsteps and slot into left field with first base another possibility.

And like an infomercial, there is more.

Colombian 🇨🇴 right-hander pitcher Hollis Watson has officially signed with the Los Angeles Angels for $25,000.



6’4 guy

FB: 93-96 MPH. pic.twitter.com/rnOL3KDClf — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) January 15, 2026

I wish there was a good video link for this kid. Already 6 foot 4, Watson moved from being a position player to a pitcher and is already sitting 93-96 with his heater. He's old for an international signing at age 20 and will need to develop from a flamethrower to a pitcher as he moves up the system. For $25,000 he represents a great gamble.

Two interesting infielders were also signed from the Dominican Republic. Johan Geraldo picked up a $600,000 bonus and Easau Taveres collected $400,000.

Here is a look at the entire class.

Complete look at the Angels 2026 international signing class, courtesy of the great work by @TaylorBlakeWard, @Jared_Tims and @francysromeroFR:



If you’re curious, check out TBW & Jared’s accounts for scouting reports on the players. pic.twitter.com/TlZETBCkKH — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) January 15, 2026

That's a nice balance of pitching and position players including 3 of the top 50 rated prospects in the class. Angels on SI is going to follow each level of the farm closely and will provide updates as they players progress.