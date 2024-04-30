Former Angels All-Star Joins MLB’s Worst Team
Former Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh will join the worst team in Major League Baseball. Walsh has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox.
Walsh was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers last week after he signed a minor league deal with the 2023 World Series champions. He eventually made the Opening Day roster and slashed .226/.317/.321 in 17 games with the Rangers.
The former Halo played in Anaheim from 2019-23. In five seasons, the lefty hitter slashed .240/.300/.443 with a .743 OPS, 58 home runs, and 184 RBIs in 1,235 at-bats and 364 games. Walsh earned a spot on the All-Star team in 2021. It was a special season for the lefty, breaking out for 29 home runs and 98 RBIs in 144 games.
Since, Walsh has had somewhat of a fall from grace, but he'll hope to get back on track on Chicago.
The 30-year-old will provide some veteran protection at first base for the 6-23 White Sox, assuming he gets the call up.