Anthony Rendon Begins Long, Slow, Uphill Walk Toward Angels Return
Anthony Rendon appears to be a ways away from a return to the Angels.
On Monday, with the Angels in Rendon's residence of Houston, he met up with the team on the road and provided a quick update to reporters regarding his rehab. The 33-year-old is currently on the 60-day injured list after tearing his hamstring on April 20.
Rendon said he has finally started incline walking on a treadmill but remains without a timetable for a return.
“It’s coming along slowly,” Rendon said to reporters. “We’ve been doing rehab. That’s the extent of it. Not much unfortunately. Just trying to keep the hamstring elongated so it doesn’t (tear again) down the road.”
This isn't exactly the update Angels fans want to hear, as their $245 million man has been mired in injury issues since he signed with the Angels in 2020.
After appearing in 52 of the 60 games in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Rendon hasn't appeared in more than 58 games in a season since. He played in just 58 games in 2021, 47 games in 2022, and 43 games in 2023. He made just 19 appearances in 2024 before going on the IL.
Rendon got off to an abysmal 0-for-21 start this season, but was starting to put things together before the injury. On the year, Rendon is hitting .267 with an OPS of .632.
Before signing with the Angels, Rendon was one of the league's premier third baseman. He had appeared in at least 135 games in every season from 2016-19, and made the All-Star team while finishing No. 3 in National League MVP voting in 2019.
He also played a key role in the Nationals' surprise World Series run, hitting .412 in the NLDS, .417 in the NLCS, and .276 with two home runs in the World Series.
Unfortunately, the Angels are yet to see that Rendon, and it doesn't appear they'll get to see him this year, either.