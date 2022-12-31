Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit the fifth- and eighth-longest home runs of the 2022 season, and we have video proof that they were impressive.

Breaking News: Mike Trout is good at baseball. The Angels outfielder missed 43 games in 2022, but he still managed to knock 40 homers while posting a .999 OPS. Twelve years into his career, he remains one of the best hitters in the game when he's on the field.

MLB put together a highlight video of the longest homers of 2022, and Trout is one of two players to show up twice.

Obviously, the whole video is fun if you enjoy watching hitters absolutely destroy baseballs. But if you just want the Trout dingers, here's where you can find them:

4:33 — Trout's second homer of the season came on April 14 against Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning. The blast to dead center in Texas came off the bat at 112.9 MPH at a 23-degree launch angle and traveled 472 feet, hitting off the facing of the section above the batter's eye wall. It was the eighth-longest homer in the big leagues in 2022.

6:16 — Trout's 40th and final homer of the season came on October 5 off A's pitcher Norge Ruiz. It traveled over the monstrous batter's eye in center field in Oakland, hit at 110.6 MPH off the bat with a 28-degree launch angle. It was the fifth-longest homer in baseball on the year and the longest of Trout's career. You can read more about it here.

Do yourself a favor and watch the whole video, but you might want to stop before the last one. At the 8:49 mark, former Halo CJ Cron hits a 504-foot blast off Angels righty Keynan Middleton for the longest homer of the season, and you probably don't need to see that again.