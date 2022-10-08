Angels News: Mike Trout's Dominant Season Ended in Record Fashion

Mike Trout had an incredibly underrated 2022 season. Despite missing 43 games, Trout still managed to hit 40 home runs, thanks to this record-setting blast against the Athletics on the final day of the regular season.

Thanks to the eighth inning bomb, Trout became just the sixth player in MLB history to hit 40 or more home runs in 120 or fewer games in a season.

But that wasn't all.

Trout's home run, which was initially said to be 452 feet, was actually much longer than they thought.

After Statcast made adjustments, it was announced that Trout actually hit the home run a monstrous 490 feet. That made it Trout's longest dinger of the Statcast ERA, and the longest home run hit this season outside of Coors Field in Colorado.

But that's not all!

The home run was also a milestone for Trout, as he joined an exclusive list of guys to hit 350 home runs in their career. Trout became just the 98th player in MLB history to reach that home run mark, and could see himself enter the top 65 on the all-time list as early as next season.

He also has a healthy lead in the Angels' franchise ranks.

So the home run may not have done anything for the Angels in the win column on the final day of the regular season, but it was quite an important one for the 31-year-old superstar.