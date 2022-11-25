Skip to main content

Angels: Another Stat That Shows How Incredible Shohei Ohtani is at Baseball

He's truly a one-of-a-kind baseball player.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shohei Ohtani just finished one of the greatest seasons in MLB history. He finished as the runner-up for the American League MVP Award, but many believed that he had a better season than Aaron Judge, who ultimately took home the award. 

The voters definitely couldn't go wrong with either one, as they each put together incredible seasons. But while Judge did things that hadn't been done in a very long time, Ohtani did things that had never been done in MLB history.

There are so many statistics that show just how special Ohtani's 2022 season was, and the MLB Network showed an incredible one that caught the eye of a former MLB pitcher who pitched the nineteenth perfect game in MLB history.

Dallas Braden shared on Twitter this incredible statistic regarding Ohtani's 2022 season. Only four teams in the entire MLB had hitters on their team with 30 or more home runs and 90 or more RBIs, and a pitcher with a sub-2.50 ERA. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the other three times, it was, of course, separate players who accomplished those feats. For the Angels, however, it was all Shohei Ohtani. He's truly unlike anything the game of baseball has ever seen.

In This Article (1)

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

USATSI_18213387_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Gio Urshela Will Fix the Team’s Biggest Issues From 2022

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18554775_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18630747_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Phil Nevin Names New Third-Base Coach for 2023 Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18940241_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Minor Leaguer Says Shohei Ohtani Snubbed as MVP

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18888582_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Hunter Renfroe Knows His Role for the Halos Next Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19088402_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Gio Urshela Confirms His Utility Role For 2023

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18893051_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Fans React to Huge Hunter Renfroe Trade

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19129685_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Hunter Renfroe is the ‘Total Package,’ Says GM Minasian

By Jeff J. Snider