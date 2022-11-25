Shohei Ohtani just finished one of the greatest seasons in MLB history. He finished as the runner-up for the American League MVP Award, but many believed that he had a better season than Aaron Judge, who ultimately took home the award.

The voters definitely couldn't go wrong with either one, as they each put together incredible seasons. But while Judge did things that hadn't been done in a very long time, Ohtani did things that had never been done in MLB history.

There are so many statistics that show just how special Ohtani's 2022 season was, and the MLB Network showed an incredible one that caught the eye of a former MLB pitcher who pitched the nineteenth perfect game in MLB history.

Dallas Braden shared on Twitter this incredible statistic regarding Ohtani's 2022 season. Only four teams in the entire MLB had hitters on their team with 30 or more home runs and 90 or more RBIs, and a pitcher with a sub-2.50 ERA.

For the other three times, it was, of course, separate players who accomplished those feats. For the Angels, however, it was all Shohei Ohtani. He's truly unlike anything the game of baseball has ever seen.