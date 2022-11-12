Skip to main content

Angels: Fans React to Aaron Judge Beating Out Shohei Ohtani for MLBPA Awards

The award could have gone either way, but Angels fans have their thoughts on who deserved it more.
After an impressive season breaking the all-time AL home run record, Aaron Judge beat out Shohei Ohtani for two of the MLBPA's Players Choice Awards. Judge was definitely deserving of the awards, but Shohei Ohtani also made a strong case to win.

The two-way star set a career-best 2.33 ERA with 15 wins and nine losses in 28 starts on the season. Not only did Ohtani dominate on the mound, earning his second All-Star appearance in a row, Ohtani also stayed hot at the plate with 34 home runs, 95 RBIs and a career-best 30 doubles on a .273 batting average. 

Fans took to Twitter to show their support for the award they believed Ohtani deserved.

62 home runs is nothing to joke about, but Ohtani did do it all on both sides of the ball.

While some fans were outraged, others were supportive of Judge earning the award. The fans of the MLB appreciate greatness when they see it and Ohtani just got beaten by someone who deserves the award as well. 

Either way, fans can't go wrong with having either of these two game changers on their team. Judge set all-time records while Ohtani still remains in the heart of Angels fans as a true all-time talent.

One thing is certain: Both fan bases want to see their respective star remain on their team for a very long time. 

