Angels Fans React to Arte Moreno Deciding Not to Sell the Team

Arte Moreno shook the baseball world on Monday when he announced he would no longer be selling the Angels. After months of negotiations with at least six prospective buyers, Moreno got cold feet, and decided he wanted to be a part of turning around the Halos' franchise.

When he initially announced he was going to sell the team, Angels fans rejoiced. Moreno took over in 2003, less than a year after the team won the World Series in 2002. Not only has the team not won a World Series since he took over, but they haven't even reached one. They haven't won a playoff game since 2009, and haven't reached the postseason since 2014.

Because of all of that, Angels fans were understandably unhappy with Moreno's decision to not sell the team. Here were some of the best (and saddest) responses:

Some fans were a little more blunt with their unhappiness:

And other baseball fans made sure to come share their thoughts and well-wishes with Angels fans:

This definitely puts Angels fans in an interesting position, especially with Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency. I think it's safe to say if the Angels struggle in 2023, and Ohtani doesn't re-sign at the end of the year, the Halos' fanbase will shrink by a considerable margin.