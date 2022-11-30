Angels Fans React to Shohei Ohtani Winning Outstanding DH Award

Shohei Ohtani finally won an award for his dominant 2022 season. He was named the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award winner for a second straight season.

Fans were happy for Ohtani that he finally received some recognition for his historic season. They took to Twitter to celebrate the award.

The main sentiment around fans, however, was that this should not have been the only award Ohtani received this offseason.

This may not have been the award everyone wanted Ohtani to win, but at least he was rewarded with something this season.

Ohtani will continue to be in the mix for the top awards every season, and should win a lot more before his career is over. Hopefully for Angels fans, that comes in the uniform he's currently wearing.