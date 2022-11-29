Skip to main content

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Wins Second Consecutive Outstanding DH Award

There was no one more deserving than Shohei Ohtani.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shohei Ohtani has finally won an award this offseason. Despite having one of the greatest seasons in MLB history, he finished just shy of all the top awards.

But on Monday, he finally received some recognition for his incredible season.

Shohei Ohtani was officially rewarded with the 2022 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award for the second straight season.

This year, he hit .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs. He also hit 30 doubles, walked 72 times and had an OPS of .875.

With his second straight Outstanding DH Award, Ohtani becomes the first player since David Ortiz to win the award in consecutive seasons. Ortiz won the award five straight times from 2003-2007, and if Ohtani maintains his level of play, he'll have a chance to match that. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Congrats to Shohei Ohtani on his incredible 2022 season. 

MORE SHOHEI OHTANI NEWS:

GM Perry Minasian wants to sign Shohei Ohtani long-term.

Shohei Ohtani is only focused on winning with the Angels next season.

Shohei Ohtani is the 'smartest' player manager Phil Nevin has ever been around.

In This Article (1)

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

USATSI_18883668_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Wants to Sign Shohei Ohtani Long Term

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19036433_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Perry Minasian on Why Tyler Anderson was the Perfect Pickup

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18893051_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Hunter Renfroe is Excited to Play With Superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18523709_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Jared Walsh’s Potential Role in 2023, According to GM Minasian

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18950066_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Who Made the Decision to Not Trade Shohei Ohtani this Offseason?

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17062590_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop

By Noah Camras
USATSI_15004182_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Gio Urshela and Phil Nevin are Excited to be Reunited

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18243150_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras