Shohei Ohtani has finally won an award this offseason. Despite having one of the greatest seasons in MLB history, he finished just shy of all the top awards.

But on Monday, he finally received some recognition for his incredible season.

Shohei Ohtani was officially rewarded with the 2022 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award for the second straight season.

This year, he hit .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs. He also hit 30 doubles, walked 72 times and had an OPS of .875.

With his second straight Outstanding DH Award, Ohtani becomes the first player since David Ortiz to win the award in consecutive seasons. Ortiz won the award five straight times from 2003-2007, and if Ohtani maintains his level of play, he'll have a chance to match that.

Congrats to Shohei Ohtani on his incredible 2022 season.

