Angels News: Biggest Takeaways From Series Loss to Texas Rangers

The Angels were unable to keep the momentum going in their series against the Rangers.

After winning game one behind another stellar pitching performance from Patrick Sandoval, the Angels dropped the next two games.

They'll head to Minnesota for a three-game series against the Twins, but do have some positives to take from this series loss in Texas.

1. Taylor Ward Stays Hot

After collecting a hit in all three games this series, Taylor Ward has extended his hitting streak to eight games and his RBI streak to a season-high four games.

Ward went 4-11 in the series with one home run, four RBIs and three runs, and has raised his average to .272 on the season.

After just missing out as an AL All-Star this season, Ward has continued to impress, and should be set for a pretty healthy pay day when arbitration rolls around this offseason. He's been a bright spot in a rather disappointing season for the Halos.

2. Luis Rengifo Loving the Leadoff Spot

Luis Rengifo moved into the leadoff spot in the Angels' lineup last Friday in the first game of the series against the Mariners.

He went 3-5 with two home runs and five RBIs in that game, and has led off in every game since. He seems to like that spot a lot.

In his last seven games from the leadoff spot, Rengifo is 10-29 (.345) with four home runs and seven RBIs. He's gotten a hit in all but one game, and should continue to lead off for the remainder of the season.

3. Nice Work from Wantz

Andrew Wantz made two appearances out of the bullpen this series. He threw a combined 3.1 scoreless and hitless innings, allowing just one walk and striking out four hitters.

Wantz was one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise shaky bullpen in Texas this week. The rest of the Angels bullpen allowed five earned runs across 6.2 innings, for a an ERA of 7.26 in the series.

The Angels will look to build upon the success of these three guys against the Twins this weekend.

Shohei Ohtani will be taking the mound in game one tomorrow night.