Angels News: GM Minasian Doesn’t See the Pitch Clock Impacting Shohei Ohtani

The MLB is implementing some rule changes in 2023. Among them is the pitch clock, something they hope will speed up the pace of the game. Pitchers will have just 15 seconds to throw a pitch when the bases are empty, and 20 seconds when there is a runner on base. They won't be able to take long breaks in between pitches.

Angels GM Perry Minasian was asked about the pitch clock, and how it could potentially affect Shohei Ohtani and the other Japanese pitchers coming over to the MLB. He told Peter Gammons of The Athletic that he doesn't see it being an issue.

"Shohei and most of the Japanese pitchers are so prepared, so attentive to every possible detail, work so diligently that they make adjustments," Minasian said. "I’m not worried about the clock in their cases."



Obviously the rules aren't going to be exactly the same in different leagues, but Ohtani has proven that he's had no issues adjusting to the American style of play. He won a unanimous MVP Award in 2021, and finished as the runner-up in 2022. If he has to speed up his game a little bit in 2023, then so be it. Knowing him, he's probably going to adjust better than anyone else ahead of next season.