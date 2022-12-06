Skip to main content

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Makes All-MLB First Team for Second Consecutive Season

He was finally recognized for his incredible 2022 season.

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has been named to the All-MLB First Team for a second consecutive season. Last year, he made the First Team as a designated hitter and the Second Team as a starting pitcher. This year, he makes the First Team as a starting pitcher.

After being snubbed as a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award and finishing as a runner-up for the MVP Award, it's nice to see Ohtani being recognized on the All-MLB First Team.

Ohtani went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings last season. He had an incredible league-leading 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, and a 172 ERA+. Of course, that's only as a pitcher.

Ohtani was named to the All-MLB Second Team at the designated hitter position. Despite Ohtani winning the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, Yordan Alvarez of the Astros made the All-MLB First Team as a DH.

As a hitter, Ohtani hit 34 home runs and drove in 95 RBIs. He also hit 30 doubles, stole 11 bases and had an OPS of .875.

Ohtani has now made both the First and Second Teams in consecutive seasons. There is truly no one like him. 

Congrats to Ohtani on his incredible 2022 season.

