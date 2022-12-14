Skip to main content

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Expects David Fletcher to Bounce Back in 2023

He could play a big role for the Angels next season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Angels infielder David Fletcher has struggled over the last two seasons.

In 2020, Fletcher burst onto the scene, slashing .319/.376/.425 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 49 games in the COVID-shortened season. He struck out just 25 times, had an OPS of .801 and sported a solid 126 WRC+. He even got a 10th place MVP vote, and finished tied for 17th in the race.

However, he hasn’t been the same player since. Over the last two seasons, Fletcher is hitting just .260/.295/.327 with four home runs, 64 RBIs and 76 strikeouts. His OPS is at a dismal .622, and he has a WRC+ of just 74. He also missed over 100 games of the 2022 season due to injury.

With all that being said, though, Fletcher is a strong bounce back candidate for 2023. He’s worked on getting his body healthy, and, as of right now, will be competing for the spot of everyday shortstop. The Angels could still make a move (although it won't be Carlos Correa anymore), but for now, Fletcher may be the guy — and Angels GM Perry Minasian expects a strong season from him.

"I think he’s going to have a way better year than he’s had the last two," Minasian said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His manager, Phil Nevin, went into a little detail of what Fletcher’s offseason may look like to get to where Minasian thinks he’ll be.

"I think he understands he needs to add a little bit to his body, add some flexibility but also add some strength," Nevin said. "And it’s not something that has been his strong point in the past."

Nevin also thinks he'll work on fixing his swing, but did note how much better he looked towards the end of last season.

"I think you're always making efforts to change your swing, to get better with your swing. But I think we saw glimpses of what the old Fletch was towards the end of the year," Nevin said. "But at the end of the day, adding a little bit of strength to him as well will help a little bit. He looked good. His shoulders looked a little broader." 

If Fletcher can work on getting stronger ahead of next season, he could be in line for a breakout season. And if he does have the bounce back season his GM thinks he will, the Angels lineup could be pretty dominant from top to bottom. 

In This Article (1)

David Fletcher
David Fletcher

USATSI_19016147_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Top Halos Shortstop Target Signs Massive Deal, What's Next for LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18499509_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Phil Nevin Praises Shohei Ohtani’s Ability to Dominate Everything

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18809342_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Making the Case for LA to Sign Dansby Swanson

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16353254_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: LA Signs Former Cleveland Reliever to One-Year Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18691558_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Another LA Pitching Target Inks Free Agent Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_10830307_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Gets High Praise From MLB Pundit

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19172559_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Minasian Predicts Anthony Rendon Wins Comeback Player of the Year

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18642167_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Predicts Bounce Back Season for Catcher

By Noah Camras