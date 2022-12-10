The Angels have done a great job of filling the holes in their roster early this offseason. However, with the Winter Meetings in the rearview mirror, and a few months of offseason left, many feel the Angels are still missing a shortstop.

They were linked to all four of the top shortstops entering free agency, and continue to be linked to tons of free agents and potential trade candidates at the position. However, that doesn't mean they're for sure going to make a move.

At the Winter Meetings this past week, Angels GM Perry Minasian said he believes this team has some talent at that position.

"We do have some talent at shortstop, I will say that," Minasian said. "David Fletcher, when healthy, I think we’ve all seen what David Fletcher is when he’s healthy ... I think he’s going to have a way better year than he’s had the last two ... [Livan] Soto came up and played well. Velazquez came up and played really good defense, and we do think there’s upside to the bat."

The Angels had five different players appear at shortstop in 2022. Andrew Velazquez spent the most time there — 124 games — but finished the season on the IL, and struggled with the bat. He hit just .196 with nine home runs, 28 RBIs and had an OPS of .540.

David Fletcher spent the next-most games at shortstop. However, he's really struggled the last two seasons, after having a breakout year in 2020.

Then there's Livan Soto, who came up and dominated over the last month of last season. The 22-year-old hit .400 (22-55) with a home run and nine runs batted in. He'll definitely make a case to be on the Opening Day roster, but he's still very young to trust as the everyday shortstop.

After those three, it's Luis Rengifo, who's much better at second base, and Tyler Wade, who's no longer with the team.

The newly-acquired Gio Urshela could also spend some time at shortstop, but he's more likely to move around the diamond, and give Anthony Rendon days-off at third base.

So while it wouldn't necessarily be the worst thing for the Angels to enter Opening Day with their current roster at shortstop, there's a good chance they make one more move to really feel comfortable at the position heading into 2023.