The Angels' bullpen was shaky throughout the 2022 season. They struggled to get consistency out of most guys, and never really solidified the closer position.

As a team, the Angels' bullpen ranked 18th in the league with a 3.95 ERA. They were 24th in the Majors, striking out just 553 batters (for reference, the Cubs' bullpen led baseball was 716 punchouts). And they ranked 25th in the Majors, allowing 81 home runs — only the Rays allowed more home runs (83) in the American League.

So clearly, this is an area of need for the Angels, and GM Perry Minasian knows that starts within the organization.

"We have to do a better job as an organization of developing relievers," Minasian said. "That’s something you see other teams doing a really good job of and we have to do that."

One prospect that many around the organization are excited about is third-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft Ben Joyce. In 13 appearances at the Double-A level this season, Joyce had a 2.08 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and allowed opponents to hit just .220. He gave up three earned runs, and none of them were via the long ball.

When asked if Joyce could contribute as early as next season, Minasian said he "would never rule anything out." The hard throwing righty is just 22-years-old.

As for the the closer position, the Angels had seven different relievers pick up saves in 2022, and rarely felt comfortable with a lead in the 9th inning. Of their 38 saves in 2022, 18 of those are from guys no longer on the roster. So, clearly, there's a hole in the back of the Angels' bullpen.

Minasian, however, didn't give a clear answer in terms of solidifying that position in the offseason.

"You’d love to have a closer that’s really productive and can lock down the ninth inning," Minasian said. “But that being said, I really like how Phil [Nevin] managed the bullpen. I thought it was really creative. I do feel like we have talent to where we can mix and match to a certain extent and maybe somebody steps up and becomes that closer."

Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel and David Robertson are the biggest true closers on the market, but there are a ton of reliever options, including guys with closing experience such as Aroldis Chapman, Will Smith, Corey Knebel and many more. The Angels' bullpen should look very different come Opening Day next season.